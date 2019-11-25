Riding a four-game win streak, the Florida State men's basketball team will wrap up its recent home stand with a game tonight in the Tucker Center against Chicago State. Although this is a home game, it's actually the second game of the Emerald Coast Classic Tournament, which will conclude later this week with two games in Niceville, Fla. -- against Tennessee and either Purdue or VCU.

Freshman forward Patrick Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant)

FSU (4-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. Chicago State (3-3, 0-0 Western Athletic)

Monday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Tucker Center (12,100), Tallahassee

Although the final score might not have looked all that convincing, Florida State played very good basketball for long stretches of its 80-65 victory Saturday against St. Francis. The Seminoles actually led by 24 with just a few minutes remaining before flooding the court with reserves. And that was without injured starters M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Gray. Hamilton said he expects one or both of those players to be back in the lineup tonight against Chicago State. The Cougars are 3-3 on the season, but they likely won't present much of a challenge to Florida State. In their only game against a major D-I program this season, they lost by 44 at Purdue. Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board Last meeting: FSU 47, Chicago State 42 (Dec. 20, 2003) All-time series: Florida State leads 1-0 TV: ACC Network Extra | Radio: Seminole Radio Network Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Lance Irvin (Chicago State)

FSU Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG G, So. Antony Polite 6-6, 215 5.4 3.2 F, So. Malik Osborne 6-9, 225 7.4 5.8 G, Sr. Trent Forrest 6-4, 210 12.2 4.4 (apg) F, So. Wyatt Wilkes 6-8, 200 3.8 1.2 G, So. Devin Vassell 6-7, 194 11.6 4.4

Chicago State Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG G, Fr. Rajeir Jones 6-3, 190 4.8 3.8 F, Jr. Ke’Sean Davis 6-7, 210 6.7 5.2 F, Jr. Jace Colley 6-7, 200 10.2 6.5 G, Jr. Andrew Lewis 6-3, 180 12.8 4.7 G, Jr. Xavier Johnson 5-11, 160 17.7 4.5 (apg)