Hoops Game Day: FSU wraps up home stand tonight vs. Chicago State
Riding a four-game win streak, the Florida State men's basketball team will wrap up its recent home stand with a game tonight in the Tucker Center against Chicago State.
Although this is a home game, it's actually the second game of the Emerald Coast Classic Tournament, which will conclude later this week with two games in Niceville, Fla. -- against Tennessee and either Purdue or VCU.
FSU will face Tennessee on Friday and the Purdue-VCU winner on Saturday.
** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **
FSU (4-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. Chicago State (3-3, 0-0 Western Athletic)
Monday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Tucker Center (12,100), Tallahassee
Although the final score might not have looked all that convincing, Florida State played very good basketball for long stretches of its 80-65 victory Saturday against St. Francis. The Seminoles actually led by 24 with just a few minutes remaining before flooding the court with reserves.
And that was without injured starters M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Gray. Hamilton said he expects one or both of those players to be back in the lineup tonight against Chicago State.
The Cougars are 3-3 on the season, but they likely won't present much of a challenge to Florida State. In their only game against a major D-I program this season, they lost by 44 at Purdue.
Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board
Last meeting: FSU 47, Chicago State 42 (Dec. 20, 2003)
All-time series: Florida State leads 1-0
TV: ACC Network Extra | Radio: Seminole Radio Network
Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Lance Irvin (Chicago State)
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
G, So.
|
Antony Polite
|
6-6, 215
|
5.4
|
3.2
|
F, So.
|
Malik Osborne
|
6-9, 225
|
7.4
|
5.8
|
G, Sr.
|
Trent Forrest
|
6-4, 210
|
12.2
|
4.4 (apg)
|
F, So.
|
Wyatt Wilkes
|
6-8, 200
|
3.8
|
1.2
|
G, So.
|
Devin Vassell
|
6-7, 194
|
11.6
|
4.4
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
G, Fr.
|
Rajeir Jones
|
6-3, 190
|
4.8
|
3.8
|
F, Jr.
|
Ke’Sean Davis
|
6-7, 210
|
6.7
|
5.2
|
F, Jr.
|
Jace Colley
|
6-7, 200
|
10.2
|
6.5
|
G, Jr.
|
Andrew Lewis
|
6-3, 180
|
12.8
|
4.7
|
G, Jr.
|
Xavier Johnson
|
5-11, 160
|
17.7
|
4.5 (apg)
What to Watch For: With the Seminoles being huge favorites against Chicago State, this will be another opportunity for Leonard Hamilton and his staff to give extended playing time to younger players and to tinker with rotations.
Look for continued improvement from freshman center Balsa Koprivica, who has reached double-figures in each of the Seminoles' last two games. The Seminoles also are continuing to figure out how to best use backup guards Nathanael Jack and RayQuan Evans.
Don't be surprised if FSU's walk-ons see extensive action in this one.
Opening Line: Not on the board
---------------------------
Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board.