After a two-game road trip at Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, the Florida State football team returns home next week.

The ACC announced Monday that the No. 4 Seminoles' ACC finale vs. Miami will be broadcast on ABC. However, the game time will not be announced until Sunday, the conference announced.

The Seminoles, who have won their last 14 games entering this week's game at Pittsburgh, also own a two-game winning streak in their rivalry against the Hurricanes. FSU won 45-3 last season at Miami, the most lopsided road win in the history of the rivalry.

Miami (6-2, 2-2 in ACC) holds a narrow 35-32 lead in the all-time series and plays at NC State this Saturday at 8 p.m. before heading to Tallahassee.

