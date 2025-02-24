FSU baseball now in top 5 of three major rankings

Florida State is the No. 5 team in three of the major top 25 polls, which were released on Monday.
The Seminoles retained their No. 5 spot in the Baseball America poll. FSU is the highest ranked ACC team in BA's rankings. Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas are the top 4 teams.
In the Perfect Game rankings, FSU has moved up a spot to No. 5. Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia and Tennessee are in the top 4.
And in the coaches' poll, FSU moved up one spot to No. 5. Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU and Arkansas are ahead of the Seminoles.
The Seminoles moved up two spots to No. 7 in DIbaseball.com's rankings. Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina and Georgia are ranked ahead of FSU.
FSU (7-0) picked up a road win over South Florida and a series sweep of Penn over the weekend.
The Seminoles will next play at Jacksonville University on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (live stream on ESPN+). FSU returns home to host Georgetown in a three-game series beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. (all three games will be streamed on ACC Network Extra).
FSU's 2025 baseball statistics
