The will he or won’t he be drafted question was answered — and early — on Saturday afternoon. Jordan Travis was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round, giving one of Florida State’s all-time top quarterbacks an NFL home as he continues his path back from a season-ending leg injury. The Jets brought Travis in for a pre-draft workout a few weeks ago. Travis was the ACC player of the year and offensive player of the year, finishing in the top 5 of the Heisman Trophy voting despite his injury in game 11 of the 2023 season. The quarterback’s accomplishments at FSU are almost too numerous to mention and took up a full page in the school’s weekly game notes. But among them: Travis leads FSU in touchdowns responsible for (97), total offense (10,554) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,910) and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (31). He was also second in passing touchdowns (65) and passing yards (8,644), as well as third in completions (633) and completion percentage (62.5). 2023 stats: Travis threw for 2,756 yards and 20 touchdowns while picking up seven rushing TDs as he began and helped the Seminoles build a perfect regular season. His two interceptions were the fewest among ACC passers. Career stats: Including a few passes at Louisville as a freshman in 2018, Travis completed 637 of 1,027 passes for 8,715 yards and 66 touchdowns. He also had 1,910 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns rushing. And, yes, even a touchdown reception in 2022. Accolades: ACC player of the year and offensive player of the year. Travis was also fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting as well as a finalist for the Manning Award, Walter Camp player of the year semifinalist, Maxwell Award semifinalist, Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist, Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist. Why the pick makes sense: Travis won’t be expected to start, not any time soon with Aaron Rodgers in the QB room. But he’s a hard worker and soaks up football like a sponge so time learning in the QB room and the practice field will benefit him as well as a Jets franchise that values him as a potential backup. FSU draft history notes: Travis is the first FSU quarterback to be drafted since Jameis Winston went No. 1 overall in 2015.

Eagles select Johnny Wilson in sixth round

They don’t make many wide receivers like Johnny Wilson, who stands 6-foot-7 and ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. That’s more than enough for the NFL to take a chance on the former FSU wide receiver who is another example of untapped potential blossoming with the Seminoles after transferring into the program, in this case from Arizona State. Wilson was taken in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft Saturday (No. 185 overall pick) by the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the eighth Seminole selected in this year’s draft. 2023 stats: 617 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns in 10 games Career stats: 1,757 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns over four seasons at FSU and ASU Accolades: Second-team All-ACC in 2022, third-team All-ACC in 2023 What he did at Combine: No. 4 among WRs at combine in 20-yard shuttle (4.11, 88th percentile) What they’re saying: The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: “Wilson has imposing size and stride length for potential mismatch opportunities, but he doesn’t always play up to his frame and currently lacks consistent focus and route precision for what the NFL requires. He reminds me of a lesser version of Devin Funchess (and is considered a tight end by several teams).” FSU draft history notes: Wilson is the second FSU wide receiver selected in this year’s draft behind Keon Coleman. They are the first FSU wideouts drafted since Auden Tate was a seventh-round pick in 2018, who is also the only FSU WR taken in the last eight NFL Drafts before this year. Wilson is the first FSU player drafted by the Eagles since DE Josh Sweat (2018).

Patriots select Jaheim Bell in seventh round

Jaheim Bell was often a mismatch in college, a versatile tight end who could also run and run after the catch at South Carolina and FSU. Bell had the most productive season by an FSU tight end since Nick O’Leary in 2014. Often benefitting from attention fixated on Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, Bell found soft spots in defenses and averaged 12.9 yards per reception. The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Bell was selected in the seventh round by New England (No. 231 overall) on Saturday. He is the first FSU tight end drafted in the Mike Norvell Era and first at FSU since 2018. 2023 stats: Bell set career-highs in catches (39) and receiving yards (503) at FSU. He also had two TD receptions and a TD run. His 87 receiving yards vs. Syracuse was the most by an FSU tight end since O’Leary in 2014 ACC title game. Career stats: Including his three seasons at South Carolina, Bell had 95 catches for 1,260 yards and nine touchdown receptions. He added 303 rushing yards and four rushing TDs. Accolades: All-ACC second-round pick. What he did at Combine: Bell ran the 40 in 4.61 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.58 seconds. He also had a 35-inch vertical leap. Why the pick makes sense: Bell is going to be a tough prospect to pinpoint as he’s not a true tight end and isn’t consistent enough (yet) as a blocker. If he improves as a blocker, Bell could see the field as a backup tight end and is a good project for the long term. What they’re saying: “Bell isn’t a dynamic weapon, but he has pass-catching talent, and NFL teams will like his contact balance and competitive chops as a blocker, receiver and after the catch,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler writes. “A similar player to the Houston Texans’ Brevin Jordan, he can earn a No. 2 tight end role.” FSU draft history notes: Bell is the first FSU tight end to be drafted since Ryan Izzo in 2018 (seventh round by New England). And he's the first Seminole drafted by the Patriots since Izzo.

49ers select Tatum Bethune in the seventh round

Tatum Bethune brought stability and leadership to Florida State’s linebacking corps two years ago. Known as an effective run-stopper, Bethune reconnected with linebackers coach Randy Shannon (who also coached him at UCF) and produced an All-ACC season in 2023. He has now snapped a long streak, becoming the first FSU linebacker drafted since Telvin Smith in 2014. Bethune was selected in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers (251st overall) on Saturday, giving the Seminoles 10 draft picks in 2024. 2023 stats: 70 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one interception. Career stats: Including three seasons at UCF, Bethune has 339 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions. Accolades: Third-team All-ACC selection. Why the pick makes sense: This late in the draft, Bethune is a low-risk pickup as a run-stopping linebacker. He could be a special-teamer or destined for the practice squad, but Bethune has a very good chance to develop into a quality backup. What they’re saying: “Bethune’s linebacker play won't make it on most teaching tape, but it doesn't take much time to figure out that he's a football player,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said. “He's an inside linebacker with average size and questionable top-end speed, but he plays with reaction quickness. He'll take on blocks with aggression and plays with decent tackle strength in space. He has sound football IQ, but recognition of blocking scheme and play design can be inconsistent.” FSU draft history notes: FSU almost had a linebacker drafted annually from 2001-14. Bethune’s selection ends a painfully long streak at linebacker. Bethune and Renardo Green are going to be teammates in San Francisco.

Looking back at Thursday, Friday picks

After defensive end Jared Verse was picked by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 19 overall in Thursday’s first round, wide receiver Keon Coleman was the first selection of the second round by the Buffalo Bills (33rd overall). Defensive tackle Braden Fiske was picked by the Rams (No. 39 overall) before defensive back Renardo Green went to the San Francisco 49ers at 64th overall. In the third round, running back Trey Benson was selected 66th overall by the Arizona Cardinals and defensive back Jarrian Jones was picked 96th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Day 2 FSU draft tracker

