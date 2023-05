Florida State extended an offer to class of 2024 linebacker prospect Timir Hickman-Collins on Wednesday night. Hickman-Collins, who is 6-foot and 210 pounds is from Fort Mill (SC) Indian Land High School.

Hickman-Collins is also reported to have been offered by Charlotte and Charleston Southern and receiving interest from South Carolina. The rising senior made an unofficial visit to FSU in April to watch the Seminoles' Spring Showcase.

First Impressions of Hickman-Collins HUDL highlights: "Another prospect that when you start watching the film, you wonder why he doesn't have a better offer list. He is extremely physical, gets off blocks well, has above average speed and arrives to the ball carrier with bad intentions. Has good, natural instincts, takes good angles to the ball and plays extremely hard. He has really good feet, comes to balance well and has outstanding change of direction. Hickman-Collins will likely see his recruiting profile grow after his FSU offer."

Please click on the link below to view Hickman-Collins' HUDL highlights.

Timir Hickman - Hudl