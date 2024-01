Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to work the recruiting trail this week with the NCAA's Contact Period ending on Sunday and the Dead Period starting on Feb. 5. The next time FSU can host prospects on campus will be March 4.

On Tuesday morning FSU offered a pair of 2025 defenders in defensive tackle prospect Antonio Coleman and defensive end prospect Alhassan Iddrissu.

Coleman is a four-star prospect from Saraland (Ala.) High and he has been committed to Auburn since December. He is 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds and is ranked by Rivals as the 180th-best overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. He is ranked as the 9th-best defensive tackle prospect in the country.