Florida State extended an offer to class of 2025 safety prospect Anthony Sacca from Philadelphia (Penn.) St. Joseph's High on Thursday. Sacca, who is 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, is rated as four-star recruit and is the 59th-best overall prospect and the 6th-safety in the class of 2025.

Sacca has also picked up offers from USC and Notre Dame over the last several weeks. He also has offers from a list of schools that includes Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Pitt, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin. He has taken unofficial visits to Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State and Rutgers.

Please click on the link below to view Sacca's HUDL highlights.

Anthony Sacca - Hudl