The offers continued to pour out from Florida State's coaching staff on Monday as the Seminoles extended offers to two more 2026 prospects in Mt. Zion (Ill.) HS four-star TE JC Anderson and three-star Sarasota (Fla.) Booker ATH Chauncey Kennon .

At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Anderson is ranked as the 133rd best prospect in the country by Rivals. He is also considered to be the 7th best tight end prospect and the best prospect in Illinois.

A Rivals150 member for the 2026 class, Anderson holds 25 offers to his name with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds notable offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan and Nebraska among others.

Anderson is coming off a sophomore season in which he caught 30 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns for the Braves. Anderson also plays basketball.

