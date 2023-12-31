MIAMI GARDENS — After a period of reflection following Florida State's blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas told members of the media that he intends to return for his senior season.

When asked about how true freshman quarterback Brock Glenn improved in his first two starts, the redshirt junior receiver revealed his plans.

"In the 4th quarter, I talked to Brock and told him, 'Just keep your head up bro. This is a big game for you and it's a big game for all of us.' You did all you could do," Douglas said. "I said to him, 'Next year, when the time comes and when it's your job, go and get it. And I'm staying here, I'm here with you.' "

Douglas was asked to reaffirm the end of his statement, to which he confirmed that he does intend to return next season.

After missing multiple games early in the season due to injury, Douglas caught 14 passes for 243 yards. He also contributed 46 rushing yards, all of which came in the Orange Bowl.

Douglas was the leading receiver against Pitt, in which he was called upon to be the primary receiving threat with both Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson out with injury.

In his career, Douglas has 737 receiving yards on 35 receptions with five touchdowns.