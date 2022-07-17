FSU Recruiting Hot Board: Closer look at the defensive end position
As the temperatures in July continue to rise, we are rolling out our Florida State football recruiting Hot Boards for every position on offense and defense.
Today's installment is on the defensive ends, where the Seminoles have three commitments already and are likely looking for one more. Here's a closer look at each of the top targets and where FSU stands with each.
DEFENSIVE ENDS (EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-4)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commit
|
Clem, Aub
|
FSU notched one of its biggest recruiting wins of the year with Faulk this summer.
|
John Papuchis
The Skinny on Faulk & FSU
Landing Faulk was a massive pickup for FSU for several reasons. It not only gives the Seminoles some much-needed momentum on the recruiting trail, but it also establishes defensive end as one of the strengths so far in the class. Paring Faulk with a guy like Lamont Green should be exactly what the doctor ordered.
We all know you can't feel great about commitments until they sign, but at this point, this one looks very strong for the Seminoles. FSU just needs to keep building off of this by delivering a good product on the field to show what they are building under head coach Mike Norvell. So far, though, this has been an absolutely incredible job by DEs coach John Papuchis with this recruitment. Faulk plans to be back at FSU on July 30.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commit
|
None
|
Green is very locked in with his pledge to the 'Noles.
|
Odell Haggins,
John Papuchis
