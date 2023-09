It didn't take long after the Seminoles' 45-24 blowout of LSU on Sunday for Florida State's recruits for the 2024 and 2025 class to make some noise on social media.

Five-star 2024 safety commit KJ Bolden posted, "Why not FSU," and shrugged — which was a sentiment that many other recruits echoed as both 2024 QB commit Luke Kromenhoek and 2025 QB commit Tramell Jones Jr. quoted it in their own tweets on the win.