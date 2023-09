Florida State moved up two spots to No. 3 in the USA Today coaches' poll on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia and Michigan remain the top schools, followed by FSU, Ohio State and Southern Cal. Texas moved up four spots to No. 6.

In the AP poll, FSU is also third. Georgia, Michigan, FSU, Texas and Southern Cal are the top 5.

The Seminoles are 2-0, coming off dominating wins over LSU and Southern Miss. They were last ranked No. 3 in the polls in the 2017 preseason.

FSU is also third in the Football Writers' Association Super 16 poll. Georgia and Michigan are in the top spots.