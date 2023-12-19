Florida State's non-conference football schedule is now complete with the addition of Texas A&M University-Commerce.

The Seminoles will play host to Texas A&M University-Commerce on Sept. 6, the FCS school announced on Tuesday. The TAMU-Commerce athletics director is Jim Curry, who was FSU's senior associate athletics director for more than seven years until he left in April.

This is the first time TAMU-Commerce will face a Power 5 opponent.

FSU will also play host to Alabama to open the season as well as Kent State. The Seminoles travel to Florida to close the regular season.

FSU will pay TAMU-Commerce a $450,000 guarantee, a source told the Osceola. By contract, FSU will pay Kent State a $1.2 million guarantee.

ACC home games in 2025 include: Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

ACC road games in 2025 include: Clemson, NC State, Stanford and Virginia.