FSU's Cunningham named National Track Athlete of the Year

A decorated FSU track star can add to his accolades.

Florida State announced Saturday that hurdler Trey Cunningham has been named “National Athlete of the Year” by Track and Field News.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news