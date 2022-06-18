FSU's Cunningham named National Track Athlete of the Year
A decorated FSU track star can add to his accolades.
Florida State announced Saturday that hurdler Trey Cunningham has been named “National Athlete of the Year” by Track and Field News.
Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!
*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play
*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day
*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news
Below is FSU’s release:
Trey Cunningham added another award to his bio Friday evening, as he was named the Men’s Outdoor National Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News. Cunningham is the third Seminole to win the award joining Ngoni Makusha (2011) and Walter Dix (2007).
Cunningham won all 10 of his races this outdoor season, running 13.22 or faster in nine of those races, the first athlete in NCAA history to do so. Cunningham clocked the second-fastest time in NCAA history (13.00) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on his way to a national title. Cunningham was also named the USTFCCCA South Region Athlete of the Year on Thursday.
-----------------
Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!
*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google
*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google
*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google
Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council