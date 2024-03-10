For just the fifth time in program history, the Florida State baseball team has started a season 14-0.

The Seminoles won their 14th straight game Sunday afternoon, coasting to a comfortable 8-0 win over New Orleans at Dick Howser Stadium. It's the first time since 2018 that FSU has started a season 14-0.

"Proud of the performance of the team. UNO is well-coached, tough lineup, some good players throughout the whole batting order," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "I was pleased offensively with what we did but the trademark of good teams is that you're hard to score on. It starts with the people on the mound and it starts with how you play defense. When you do that, you have a chance to maintain a competitive game all the time."

For the second time this weekend and third this season, it was a shutout victory for the Seminoles, this time anchored by Jamie Arnold on the mound.

Arnold threw five scoreless innings, extending his streak without an unearned run to start this season to 22 innings over four starts.

It wasn't the sophomore lefty's most impressive start of the season. He issued three walks -- more than the two he had in his first three starts of the season combined -- and four hits. However, he held the Privateers to one hit in eight at-bats with runners on base and hitless in three at-bats with runners in scoring position, stranding seven runners over his five innings of work.

"I've been impressed with everything (about Arnold)..." Jarrett said. "I thought he was fine today. The stuff looked good...Pleased with the poise and the presence and the stuff that he brought today.

John Abraham picked up from there and threw 2.2 innings of shutout relief work before turning the ball over to Connor Hults, who preserved the shutout with a strikeout in the eighth inning to strand two runners. Hults and Sauser combined to throw a scoreless ninth to end the game.

Overall, FSU's pitching staff held UNO to six hits and a .091 batting average (1 for 11) with runners on base.

At the plate, FSU once again got off to a fast start Sunday afternoon. James Tibbs III got FSU on the board with a solo homer in the first inning, his seventh of the season and the 10th time in 14 games that FSU has scored at least one run in the first inning.

It didn't stop there, however, as the Seminoles plated at least one run in each of their first four innings at the plate, staking themselves to an early 7-0 lead.

Tibbs was the only Seminole batter with more than one hit, finishing the day 3 for 4 and a triple short of the cycle.

Designated hitter Marco Dinges lasered a two-run homer, his third of the season, in the third inning.

It's the 14th straight game in which the Seminoles have scored seven or more runs, extending their program record which has surpassed the previous record of 12 straight games with seven-plus runs.

Up Next

FSU hits the road Tuesday (6 p.m. on SEC Network) for its first of three rivalry games vs. Florida (10-5) at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville.