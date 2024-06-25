"I felt like just coming on an official visit gives you a chance to learn more," Wiggins said on why he wanted to take an official visit. "Going to any institution you're not going to learn everything no matter how many visits you go on. Coming on the official visit shows you more of the centralized version - more centered to you. Learn whatever you need to learn about the program."

Florida State's campus is just a stone's throw away for Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards defensive end Jalen Wiggins . For the sixth time in as many months, the Florida commit was on Florida State's campus as the Seminoles try to convince the local prospect to stay home.

At 6-5 and 250 pounds, the Seminoles coaching staff has pitched to Wiggins the idea of being a true big-bodied edge rusher - very similar to what they had in Jared Verse the past two seasons.

"Being more like a (Jared) Verse kind of guy. I feel like that's a really good way to play. Straight down the line, go to get the ball and get the quarterback. I feel like that's a great way to play the game," Wiggins said.

That success in producing players like Verse in recent years is a major factor for most prospects at the position and that is no different with Wiggins.

"That's big. A great factor to it. Coach Odell (Haggins) and Coach JP (John Papuchis) have both been great coaches. They've put great guys into the NFL. I think that's one of the factors that you can always trust - that they can get you to that level."

With Stanford being a finalist for his final commitment and Wiggins currently being committed to Florida, the academics side of being a student athlete is important to the four-star. As academics have improved dramatically around the football program in recent years, Florida State can hold their ground in this aspect of the recruitment as well.

"They said they are going to put you in a position to be able to succeed in that it's more than just a degree. They want you to be able to get education so you can use it in your future life - whether that be after football or during football. Being able to come back if you want to get your masters degree or if you want to go into school after. Whatever you want to do."

Wiggins will now take some time to evaluate all three of his official visits that he took this summer. After trips to Stanford, Florida and now Florida State, he is now in decision-making mode on whether he wants to stick to his original pledge or commit to another school.

Even with being on campus many times already this year, did his official visit help boost the Seminoles in their race to flip him away from their rivals?

"Most definitely," Wiggins said. "Even though I've been here so many times, it showed me things that I didn't really know about them. That's the one thing about being on these official visits - that's the thing that matters."

There is no current timetable for a final decision for Wiggins but he said that he will take a least a week to figure out his future following his official visits.