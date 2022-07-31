FSU strikes once more in portal, landing DB transfer Malik Feaster

It's never too late to add a quality piece to the roster, and the Florida State football team has done just that as Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster announced Sunday he is transferring to FSU.

Feaster is now set to join FSU during fall camp fresh off visiting both the Seminoles on Thursday and the Auburn Tigers on Friday.

As a soon-to-be grad transfer, Feaster is on track to be immediately eligible to see action in the FSU defensive backfield this fall.

