FSU strikes once more in portal, landing DB transfer Malik Feaster
It's never too late to add a quality piece to the roster, and the Florida State football team has done just that as Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster announced Sunday he is transferring to FSU.
Feaster is now set to join FSU during fall camp fresh off visiting both the Seminoles on Thursday and the Auburn Tigers on Friday.
As a soon-to-be grad transfer, Feaster is on track to be immediately eligible to see action in the FSU defensive backfield this fall.
Last season with the Gamecocks, Feaster led his team with six pass breakups and two interceptions, while also registering 42 total tackles. He had five tackles in JSU's upset win against Florida State
This offseason, FSU has been looking for a transfer defensive back throughout the summer, bringing in a number of prospects for visits, and the 'Noles offered Feaster almost immediately after he entered the transfer portal.
DB transfer Malik Feaster close to deciding after visit to FSU
When he visited Thursday, Feaster had plenty of good things to say about his FSU trip, especially with his connection to the coaching staff.
"Great relationship with Coach Woodson. He not only cares about me as a player but also a person," Feaster said. "I can see him being a great mentor, and as it is, he's already doing that. He's building a relationship with me ever since I entered the portal. He's a great guy, leader."
That praise extended to FSU head coach Mike Norvell.
"Coach Norvell is very stern, and I like him. He's an intense guy and you can tell he's a born leader," Feaster said. "I really liked his demeanor and everything he says comes from the heart."
