Florida State sophomore guard Chandler Jackson was suspended indefinitely by coach Leonard Hamilton on Sunday night, according to a statement by the school.

No other details were made available by the school.

Jackson played in 29 games as a freshman in 2022-23, starting in one game. He averaged 3.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Jackson also shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

He had some of his best games in February with 10 points apiece in games against Miami and Boston College. Jackson had a season-best nine assists against Syracuse.

While it's not clear how long Jackson will be suspended, the Seminoles have two other point guards in Georgetown transfer Primo Spears and Jalen Warley.