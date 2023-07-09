FSU suspends guard Chandler Jackson
Florida State sophomore guard Chandler Jackson was suspended indefinitely by coach Leonard Hamilton on Sunday night, according to a statement by the school.
No other details were made available by the school.
Jackson played in 29 games as a freshman in 2022-23, starting in one game. He averaged 3.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Jackson also shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range.
He had some of his best games in February with 10 points apiece in games against Miami and Boston College. Jackson had a season-best nine assists against Syracuse.
While it's not clear how long Jackson will be suspended, the Seminoles have two other point guards in Georgetown transfer Primo Spears and Jalen Warley.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify