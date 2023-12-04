Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas is entering the transfer portal, the Osceola has learned.

Douglas, a redshirt junior from Brownsville, Tenn., was a three-star recruit in Mike Norvell's transitional 2020 class. He was actually evaluated by Rivals as a defensive end, but Norvell and the Seminoles always viewed him as a tight end.

While a non-traditional tight end at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Douglas carved out a role within the Seminoles' offense. He appeared in all 26 FSU games over the last two seasons and 30 games over the last three seasons.

In 2022, he exploded onto the scene with 14 catches for 190 yards and his first two touchdown catches. However, his production fell off slightly this season after FSU brought in a pair of transfer tight ends in Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock. Douglas had 11 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns in 13 2023 games.

Bell is likely off to the NFL after the 2023 season, but FSU is expected to return Morlock for a second season, something which should help fill the vacancy left by Douglas' and fellow tight end Preston Daniel's departure.

Douglas is the fifth FSU player to make their intentions to enter the transfer portal known since Sunday night. He joins quarterback AJ Duffy, running back C.J. Campbell Jr., Daniel and linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner.

FSU transfer portal tracker

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify