FSU tracking Hurricane Helene, weighing departure options for Dallas
Hurricane Helene is forecast to intensify over warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and push north on Thursday ahead of landfall in the Florida panhandle.
Helene was elevated from a tropical storm to a hurricane in the 11 a.m. ET advisory on Wednesday.
The Florida State football team held practice on Wednesday morning, continuing its normal schedule. FSU would normally depart Tallahassee for a road game on Friday afternoon but is evaluating those plans with the impacts of Helene — consistent and heavy rain, high winds and potential for flooding — worsening on Thursday night.
"We're still monitoring all things with the storm," Norvell said. "We have plans that tentative plans that are in place and then we have A, B and C. If anything needs to be adjusted we'll go from there."
Norvell was asked about the stress on players with a departure for Dallas ahead of the game at SMU on Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACC Network).
"Our thoughts are with everybody that's going to be affected because it's life," Norvell said. "We get the opportunity and the blessing to play this game, to be able to be at this great place. We have so much focus on the game. But there are going to be lives that are absolutely impacted for a lifetime. Praying that everything goes as smooth and as easy as possible for all that will be affected."
On Wednesday morning, the Marching Chiefs announced on Twitter that "out of an abundance of caution" the band members were cancelling the two buses that were headed to Dallas for Saturday's game.
FSU's campus is closed from Wednesday through Sunday but athletics events are being held. The FSU volleyball team will play host to Miami on Wednesday at 7 p.m. And the FSU soccer team will play host to Clemson on Friday at 7 p.m.
