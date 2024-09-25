PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
FSU tracking Hurricane Helene, weighing departure options for Dallas

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Hurricane Helene is forecast to intensify over warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and push north on Thursday ahead of landfall in the Florida panhandle.

Helene was elevated from a tropical storm to a hurricane in the 11 a.m. ET advisory on Wednesday.

The Florida State football team held practice on Wednesday morning, continuing its normal schedule. FSU would normally depart Tallahassee for a road game on Friday afternoon but is evaluating those plans with the impacts of Helene — consistent and heavy rain, high winds and potential for flooding — worsening on Thursday night.

"We're still monitoring all things with the storm," Norvell said. "We have plans that tentative plans that are in place and then we have A, B and C. If anything needs to be adjusted we'll go from there."

Norvell was asked about the stress on players with a departure for Dallas ahead of the game at SMU on Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACC Network).

"Our thoughts are with everybody that's going to be affected because it's life," Norvell said. "We get the opportunity and the blessing to play this game, to be able to be at this great place. We have so much focus on the game. But there are going to be lives that are absolutely impacted for a lifetime. Praying that everything goes as smooth and as easy as possible for all that will be affected."

On Wednesday morning, the Marching Chiefs announced on Twitter that "out of an abundance of caution" the band members were cancelling the two buses that were headed to Dallas for Saturday's game.

FSU's campus is closed from Wednesday through Sunday but athletics events are being held. The FSU volleyball team will play host to Miami on Wednesday at 7 p.m. And the FSU soccer team will play host to Clemson on Friday at 7 p.m.

Takeaway Tuesday: Won is the loneliest number

Marvin Jones Jr. has newfound energy after performance, win over Cal

