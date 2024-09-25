Hurricane Helene is forecast to intensify over warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and push north on Thursday ahead of landfall in the Florida panhandle.

Helene was elevated from a tropical storm to a hurricane in the 11 a.m. ET advisory on Wednesday.

The Florida State football team held practice on Wednesday morning, continuing its normal schedule. FSU would normally depart Tallahassee for a road game on Friday afternoon but is evaluating those plans with the impacts of Helene — consistent and heavy rain, high winds and potential for flooding — worsening on Thursday night.

"We're still monitoring all things with the storm," Norvell said. "We have plans that tentative plans that are in place and then we have A, B and C. If anything needs to be adjusted we'll go from there."