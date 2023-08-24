Florida State opens the 2023 season with matches in the Classic City Clash Tournament at Georgia beginning on Friday. The Seminoles open with a match against Western Carolina at 3 p.m., and they will play Georgia on Saturday at 7 p.m. (SEC Network+). The Sunday match against UConn begins at 11 a.m.

FSU has made the NCAA Tournament in 13 of the last 14 seasons, with the only exception being the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season.

“We are excited to get started for real,” coach Chris Poole said. “It’s been great to get back to training and we’ve made progress, but we know that the fun part is competing. I like this team a lot but passing will again be the key to our success.”

FSU has a pair of preseason All-ACC team selections in junior outside hitter Audrey Koenig and junior middle blocker Khori Louis, who is the daughter of FSU basketball star Corey Louis. The Seminoles also welcome three state players of the year: Audrey Rothman (Alabama), freshman setter Kenna Phelan (Arkansas) and freshman outside hitter Kyleene Filimaua (Washington).

One of the newcomers who could be impactful is junior middle blocker Kiari Robey, who is transferring in from Oregon. Robey led the Ducks in blocks last fall.

The Seminoles were picked to finish fourth in the ACC in the preseason coaches’ poll.

Poole begins his 16th season at Florida State, having taken the Seminoles to the NCAA Tournament in 13 of his first 15 seasons. He is closing in on becoming just the eighth Division I head coach to reach 900 career wins, entering the 2023 season with 895.

FSU opens the home schedule with SMU on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra). The Seminoles will also play at UCF on Sept. 7, host Florida on Sept. 12 and open ACC play at Virginia Tech on Sept. 22.