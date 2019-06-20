Note: This was the second of two stories on Florida State's prospects in the 2019 NBA Draft.

If the Florida State men's basketball team has at least two players selected in tonight's NBA Draft as expected, it will mark the Seminoles' best pro production in a quarter-century and one of the best runs in school history.

Forward Mfiondu Kabengele is considered a near lock to be selected in the first round of tonight's draft, while guard Terance Mann is expected to be picked in the second round at the latest. Combined with Malik Beasley going in the first round of the 2016 draft and Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon going in the first and second rounds respectively in 2017, that would give the 'Noles five selections in four years.

Center Christ Koumadje also is a candidate to be taken in the second round, which could push that number to six.

With at least three of those players being first-round picks -- Mann has even popped into the late first round of some mock drafts -- it would be FSU's best production of NBA talent since Doug Edwards, Sam Cassell, Charlie Ward and Bob Sura all went in the first round between 1993 and '95.

It is likely no coincidence that those two groups of players were the only ones in school history to produce back-to-back NCAA Sweet 16 appearances ('92-'93 and '18-'19).

And while those Pat Kennedy teams in the early '90s were not able to sustain that success over the long haul, Leonard Hamilton's staff is confident that they're still heading in an upward trajectory after bringing in yet another top-25 recruiting class for 2019.

"It certainly helps in recruiting," FSU associate head coach Stan Jones said. "It puts recognition on your program because all of these kids and their people are following it. I think about it the same way I did all the way back when I was coaching in high school: If your high school program wasn't advancing kids to the next level, you probably didn't have a very healthy program. It's the same situation in college.

"Now, you're never going to get 'em all, because the window for opportunities [in the NBA] is just too small. But when you have some consistency with guys playing their way into those opportunities, I think it's the sign of a healthy program that can continue to sustain itself and thrive going forward."

It also helps if those player enjoy some success in the league. Isaac (9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds), Beasley (11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds) and Bacon (7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds) are all viewed as key pieces for their respective teams in the future.

Florida State's other three seniors from the 2019 season are all expected to play professionally as well. Jones said forward Phil Cofer likely will at least get an opportunity to compete in the NBA's G League, while guards David Nichols and P.J. Savoy are expected to begin their pro journeys in the NBA's summer league.

Here's a look at some of the Seminoles' other recent alumni who are now playing professionally, either overseas or in the G League.

* Braian Angola (2018) -- played in the NBA's G League before going to play in Belgium. He was named MVP of the team that won league championship.

* Michael Ojo (2017) -- In final game this season, had 12 points and 7 rebounds while leading his team to the KLS league championship in Serbia.

* Xavier Rathan-Mayes (2017) -- Played in G League before going overseas to play in Greece and Israel.

* Okaro White (2014) -- Was with the Washington Wizards last season, then played in the G League.

* Deividas Dulkys (2012) -- Playing in Poland this season.

* Xavier Gibson (2012) -- Played in Japan this season.

* Chris Singleton (2011) -- Plays for FC Barcelona in Spain.

* Ryan Reid (2010) -- Played in Japan this season.

* Toney Douglas (2009) -- Played this season in Turkey.

* Isaiah Swann (2008) -- Led his Italian league team in scoring.

* Jason Rich (2008) -- Playing in Poland but had a season-ending injury

* Al Thornton (2007) -- Played in Uraguay and led team to league championship.

