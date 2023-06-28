Tye Hylton said that he’s visited Florida, Miami, and UCF a couple of times more than Florida State in 2023, but the Seminoles still remain in his top 5, along with Penn State.

In July, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound three-star offensive tackle from Oviedo, Fla., will sit down to contemplate the pros and cons of those schools, and then he will make a final decision — likely before the first game of his senior season.

In the meantime, the Seminoles remain top of mind.

“The (visit) was great. I can’t lie, it was a really good time. I really like coach (Mike Norvell) and the whole staff,” he said.

Hylton has already visited Florida State on several occasions. He said he didn’t learn too many new things about Tallahassee, but the concept of a strong brotherhood within players in the Seminoles’ locker room was reinforced.

It’s something that he loves to see, and it could ultimately end up bringing him to sign with FSU.

“It’s really like a brotherhood. Everybody here is so tight, so close. I really like that, personally, (especially) with development, because older guys would be helping me out,” he said.