It's Game Day! Florida State football hosts Boise State
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM
Matchup: Boise State (0-0, 0-0 MWC) at Florida State (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPNews / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 99, XM: 210, Internet: 984
Weather at kickoff: 89° and a 7% chance of rain - End of game: 87° and 50% chance of rain. NOTE: Best chance for rain/thunderstorms between 2-4 pm
Going to the game:
Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map (new for this game)
New traffic routes: Pregame | Post-game
Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy
Marching Chiefs
When: Two hours before kickoff
Where: Dick Howser Stadium
Details: The Marching Chiefs will entertain the fans before the game.
No SodTalk or Legacy Walk this week
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Boise State at Florida State
Matchup Analysis and Prediction: Boise State at Florida State
Roundtable: Sizing up the 'Noles entering 2019 season
It's time for FSU football to back up all that confident talk