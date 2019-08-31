News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-31 08:39:26 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Game Day! Florida State football hosts Boise State

Gene Williams • Warchant
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

** Final Day! Get a $75 Adidas eCard and 25% off with subscription **

Eoimdaswqma6ss4dhqjs
Florida State football kicks off the 2019 season today hosting Boise State at noon (Logan Stanford / Warchant.com)

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: Boise State (0-0, 0-0 MWC) at Florida State (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPNews / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 99, XM: 210, Internet: 984

Weather at kickoff: 89° and a 7% chance of rain - End of game: 87° and 50% chance of rain. NOTE: Best chance for rain/thunderstorms between 2-4 pm

Going to the game:  

*Get updates pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
* Follow Warchant on Twitter

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map (new for this game)
New traffic routes: Pregame | Post-game

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Marching Chiefs

When: Two hours before kickoff
Where: Dick Howser Stadium

Details: The Marching Chiefs will entertain the fans before the game.

No SodTalk or Legacy Walk this week

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:    

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Updates:
- Notifications pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
- Follow Warchant on Twitter

Previewing Boise State at Florida State  

Matchup Analysis and Prediction: Boise State at Florida State

Roundtable: Sizing up the 'Noles entering 2019 season

It's time for FSU football to back up all that confident talk

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}