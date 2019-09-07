It's Game Day! Florida State football hosts Louisiana-Monroe
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM
Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Florida State (0-1, 0-0 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 5 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: N/A
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 133, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 97° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 87° and 0% chance of rain.
Going to the game:
Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy
Marching Chiefs Skull Session
When: Two hours before kickoff
Where: Dick Howser Stadium
Details: The Marching Chiefs will entertain the fans before the game.
Legacy Walk
When: Time: 3:30 PM
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery
When: Meet Fans at 3:30
Where: Sod Cemetery
Featuring: Mike Martin, Caroline Westrup, Dick Nichols, Sam Childers, Bob Braman
Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State
Potent ULM ground game has Florida States attention
Insider Report: FSU QB Blackman cleaning up miscues; young LBs impress
FSU defense planning to 'dial back' schemes, while ramping up pressure