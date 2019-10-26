It's Homecoming Game Day! Florida State football hosts Syracuse
LIVE PRE-GAME & IN-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL
Matchup: Syracuse (3-4, 0-3 ACC) at Florida State (3-4, 2-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Television: ESPN2 / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 133, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Latest Betting Line: FSU -11 / O/U: 59
Weather at kickoff: 81° and a 50% chance of rain - End of game: 76° and 30% chance of rain. Possible thunderstorm. (0.14 inches of rain predicted)
Going to the game:
Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Traffic Patterns
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Syracuse at Florida State
Source: Hornibrook to start at QB today for FSU vs. Syracuse
FSU Homecoming not quite as happy for local merchants
FSU Football Insider Report: Akers shines, pass rush swoons, more
Warchant TV War Room: Staff talks Florida State football, Willie Taggart