It's Game Day! FSU football takes on the Boston College Eagles
LIVE PRE-GAME & IN-GAME UPDATES FROM ALUMNI STADIUM
Matchup: Florida State (4-5, 3-4 ACC) at Boston College (5-4, 3-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Alumni Stadium (44,500)
Television: ACCN / Online/App: NA
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: - , XM: 383, Internet: 972
Latest Betting Line: BC -2.5 / O/U: 64
Weather at kickoff: 40° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 41° and 0% chance of rain. Light winds (4-6 mph)
Going to the game:
*Get updates pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
* Follow Warchant on Twitter
Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Traffic Patterns
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Updates:
- Notifications pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
- Follow Warchant on Twitter
Previewing Florida State at Boston College
To bowl or not to bowl: FSU football must figure out way to slow down B.C.
Florida State DT Marvin Wilson undergoes season-ending surgery