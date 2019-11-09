News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 08:36:19 -0600') }} football Edit

It's Game Day! FSU football takes on the Boston College Eagles

Gene Williams • Warchant
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **

LIVE PRE-GAME & IN-GAME UPDATES FROM ALUMNI STADIUM

Matchup: Florida State (4-5, 3-4 ACC) at Boston College (5-4, 3-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Alumni Stadium (44,500)
Television: ACCN / Online/App: NA
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: - , XM: 383, Internet: 972
Latest Betting Line: BC -2.5 / O/U: 64
Weather at kickoff: 40° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 41° and 0% chance of rain. Light winds (4-6 mph)

Going to the game:  

*Get updates pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
* Follow Warchant on Twitter

Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Traffic Patterns

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:    

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Updates:
- Notifications pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
- Follow Warchant on Twitter

Previewing Florida State at Boston College

To bowl or not to bowl: FSU football must figure out way to slow down B.C.

Florida State DT Marvin Wilson undergoes season-ending surgery

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}