Florida State redshirt junior Johnny Wilson has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, the game's official Twitter announced in a post on Monday night.

Wilson has not formally declared for the draft, although this clearly signals his intentions. It's also not immediately known if Wilson intends to play in the Orange Bowl against Georgia on Dec. 30.

The 6-foot-7 Wilson was quite literally one of the biggest finds by FSU coaches in the transfer portal. He caught 41 passes for 617 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. That followed up a 2022 season in which Wilson caught 43 passes for 897 yards and five touchdowns.

Wilson's impressive catch radius was a significant addition to the Seminoles' offense the last two seasons and could make him among the top receivers in the 2024 NFL draft. The Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 3 in Mobile, Ala.