PITTSBURGH — One of Florida State's top receivers, Johnny Wilson, will miss Saturday's game due to an undisclosed injury.

Wilson has played in six games in 2023, pulling in 25 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

The status of two other receivers who missed last week's game at Wake Forest remain uncertain, although Destyn Hill participated in practices on Tuesday and Wednesday that were open to the media. He has five receptions for 58 yards in six games.

Hykeem Williams, who also did not play at Wake, had four catches for 71 yards and a 44-yard touchdown catch in seven games.

It's also not yet certain whether Dennis Briggs Jr. will return. The defensive tackle has 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in six games.

FSU plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN).