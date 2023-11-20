Jordan Travis confirmed on Monday morning that the severe injury he sustained on Saturday evening is season-ending in a statement released by the Florida State football team.

“I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and messages that have been sent my way," Travis wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world. Although the injury I sustained on November 18th 2023 marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade. Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true. I am humbled, honored and forever grateful. The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead. I am excited to be by my brothers’ sides every day as we continue our attack. We’re all we got, we’re all we need. Job’s not finished. Go Noles!”

Travis’ left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field late in the first quarter following a run up the middle. He posted updates on Sunday from his Instagram account, including a few that showed a number of Seminoles teammates around him in his hospital room.

The redshirt senior developed into an all-around quarterback in a way few could have imagined when he made a debut at Boston College in November 2019, weaving through the defense for a pair of long touchdown runs.

Travis finished his FSU career with 8,715 passing yards, 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He is the program’s all-time leader in offensive yards and is among the top 5 on FSU’s all-time stats in most major categories, from completions to touchdown passes and wins by a quarterback.

The CFP No. 4 Seminoles (11-0) will face Florida (5-6) on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN). FSU will turn to Tate Rodemaker at quarterback, with freshman Brock Glenn as the likely backup.

"It was devastating for him, for who he is, for what he's meant to this program," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "... He's had a great mindset throughout this. But you felt for him."

