The weather did more to slow down Florida State than Oklahoma State.

Kathryn Sandercock was on cruise control before and after a weather delay of nearly two hours and the Seminoles’ bats erupted with four runs in the fourth inning to rout Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings in a Women’s College World Series game that began Thursday evening and wrapped up early Friday.

FSU (56-9) won its first game at the WCWS for the first time in five trips under Lonni Alameda. The longtime FSU coach joked before departing Tallahassee that winning the first game was vital but also not essential as they had learned through the years how to battle back and fight off elimination.

That was the case in the 2018 title run and 2021 push to national runner-up. This time the Seminoles can enjoy a well-earned rest day where they can scout Washington vs. Utah Friday before facing the winner on Saturday.

Michaela Edenfield spotted FSU an early lead with a no-doubt two-run homer in the first inning and Kaley Mudge slapped a three-run homer to left field in the fourth. The Seminoles scored 10 runs in a three-game series at Stillwater, Okla., in mid-March, dropping two of three games. But FSU’s WCWS opener was a far different — and more dominating — story.

Sandercock kept OSU off-balance, mixing her pitches and throwing five shutout innings while allowing just four hits (all singles). The senior right-hander stranded a pair of runners in the second and fifth, allowing the Cowgirls to hit just 2 of 9 with runners on base. Mack Leonard pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

Bethaney Keen singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Pinch-runner Amaya Ross then stole second and went to third on a throwing error. Kerr ran out an infield hit, with Ross scoring.

The night was so smooth that even a squeeze play was executed to perfection, with Josie Muffley deftly deadening a tough pitch to hit and allowing pinch runner Autumn Belviy to score a run.

And while FSU did commit an error, there were very good defensive plays, too. Jahni Kerr threw a dart to second base to get Kiley Naomi out in the third inning.

FSU has been nothing short of impressive in April, May and now June, dropping just two games. One of those was a 4-0 loss to South Carolina on May 21. But since then FSU’s pitching staff has been lights out, with Sandercock tossing a perfect game vs. the Gamecocks, a controlling victory over Georgia, closing out the Bulldogs in the second game of the Supers and a focused performance in the face of multiple delays on Thursday.

When will FSU play again? The schedule says Saturday but the weather will complicate things on Friday with rain in the forecast as well as over the weekend. Utah and Washington were set to play later Thursday but that game has been pushed to Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 in the first of three games.

Thursday's results

Tennessee 10, Alabama 5

Oklahoma 2, Stanford 0

FSU 8, Oklahoma State 0

Friday's games

Utah vs. Washington, 1 p.m. (ESPN2).

Alabama vs. Stanford, 7 p.m. (Elimination Game)

Oklahoma State vs. Washington-Utah loser, 9:30 p.m. (Elimination Game)