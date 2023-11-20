Florida State receiver Keon Coleman is one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, presented to the nation's top receiver.

Presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., the Biletnikoff Award is named for former Florida State and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff. Biletnikoff was an All-American at FSU before a 14-year NFL career with the Oakland Raiders from 1965 to 1978.

Coleman, a junior from Opelousas, La., leads Florida State with 45 catches, 615 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. His 11 touchdown catches lead the ACC, are seventh nationally and the most for a Seminole since Kelvin Benjamin tied a school record with 15 in 2013.

Coleman made a name for himself in his Seminole debut against No. 5 LSU, catching nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns. His three touchdowns are the most in the ACC this season, the most for a Seminole since 2017, the most in an FSU season opener since 2013 and the most for a Seminole in his FSU debut in school history.

Against Syracuse, Coleman became the second player in FSU history with 100 receiving yards and 100 punt return yards in a game. He caught nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown against the Orange and had 107 punt return yards, including a 72-yard return that was the longest for FSU in five seasons. His 58-yard touchdown against the Orange was the longest of his career.

Coleman’s 72-yard punt return is the 14th-longest nationally in 2023, and his 107 punt return yards are the fifth-most in a game this year. His 247 all-purpose yards are the 14th-most in FSU history.

Coleman caught two touchdowns at Clemson – including the game-winner from 24 yards in overtime – to lead FSU past the Tigers, 31-24. The win snapped Clemson’s 25-game home winning streak in ACC games and the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak in the series.

Coleman added touchdowns against Southern Miss, two at Wake Forest and one each of the last two games against Miami and North Alabama.

The 10 semifinalists:

Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia

Luther Burden III (WR), Missouri

Keon Coleman (WR), Florida State

Troy Franklin (WR), Oregon

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State

Xavier Legette (WR), South Carolina

Malik Nabers (WR), LSU

Rome Odunze (WR), Washington

Brian Thomas Jr. (WR), LSU

Malik Washington (WR), Virginia

Three finalists will be announced November 28 with the winner presented during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 8.