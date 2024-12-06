Kevin Sperry offers FSU a 'very dynamic' skill set as passer, runner

Mike Norvell: "Kevin (Sperry) is an absolute home run for us." (Photo by Marshall Levenson/Rivals.com)

Recruiting quarterbacks begins so early that it’s a projection for a college coach — evaluating if a high school freshman or sophomore will develop on a trajectory to compete for a starting job at a Power 4 school. Florida State coach Mike Norvell cast a wide net on quarterbacks early for the 2025 class. Among the two he and FSU’s coaches pursued were Kevin Sperry and Tramell Jones. Sperry picked up an offer in June 2022. Jones earned an offer in Sept. 2022. The quarterbacks made their decisions early, with Sperry picking Oklahoma in March 2023 and Jones committing to FSU in April 2023. Jones remained pledged through dozens of trips from Jacksonville to Tallahassee. Oftentimes all of the planning works out for a prospect and a program. And oftentimes it doesn’t. Jones and Sperry had second thoughts late in the recruiting process, with Jones flipping to Florida on Nov. 14. Sperry also became curious about his options, flipping to FSU (despite not visiting since 2022) and sneaking in a visit to Tallahassee on the weekend before signing day. “When the opportunity presented itself for us, it was obviously an opportunity to reach out,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “Kevin is an absolute home run for us. So excited about bringing him in for the player but also the young man. His family, even early in the process before he committed to another school, came out multiple times. We got a chance to really build a relationship there.” Recruiting is at its core about relationships, and the connection between FSU’s coaches and Sperry made sense for both. It will be debated in the short term and for years to come which quarterback will have a better future in college football, but it feels like FSU has found a better fit for the Norvell-Gus Malzahn offense in Sperry.

Advertisement