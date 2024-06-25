Four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace announced in early June that he had narrowed his list of potential college homes down to four schools: Florida State, Florida, Arkansas and Georgia. He plans to make his commitment to one of those school's on July 2. Wallace took an official visit to Arkansas in May and Florida earlier in June before concluding his summer visits with Florida State this past weekend. The Osceola caught up with Wallace after his visit with the Seminoles to get an update on where Florida State stands with him.

"It went amazing. Florida State, it's always held a special place in my heart," began Wallace. "This visit, it went amazing." "I would say the people, I've been come coming here for over a year now and they've been consistent, and the love has been the same and it's been real, that consistency," said Wallace. "That's big in my recruitment, that's one thing I'm looking for when I chose a school."

Wallace was also asked if there was a reason he saved his official visit until the last weekend of June. "For sure it was, when I told Coach (Mike) Norvell I've got to have this one last to end it off with a blast because my commitment date July 2nd, I want to end it up off the right way." He also spoke about how he will ultimately get to his decision. "I'm going to take today and the rest of week and then the fourth of July weekend, that's when I will make my decision," said Wallace. "I'm just going to talk to my family, to my friends about it and then I'm going to just pray about." FSU linebacker Blake Nichelson was Wallace's host on his visit, and he spoke about what the pair talked about over the weekend. "He just told me that every day you see Coach Norvell, he's the same, he's going to be early every morning, he'll tell you good morning, he'll tell you at night good morning," said Wallace. "I just love it."