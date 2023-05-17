Leonard Hamilton optimistic about FSU's roster construction, bounce back
Amelia Island, Fla. — Leonard Hamilton knows last season got away from the standard he built with Florida State’s basketball program.
“Every team in America goes through a season like that but we can’t have anymore,’’ the Seminoles’ head coach said, laughing.
At the annual ACC Spring Meetings in the Ritz-Carlton, with the Atlantic Ocean nearby, Hamilton was jovial yet insightful. The league’s coaches and administrators met together in ballrooms to discuss a variety of topics from the ACC’s lack-luster NCAA Tournament bids the last few years to NIL and transfer portal concerns. However, one of the main question marks surrounding FSU’s hoops program was how the Seminoles would return to their once dominant form on the court.
“We know our system works. We got caught without experienced depth last season. I didn’t factor in losing players that from my position would be back,” Hamilton said. “I should’ve been a little more forward thinking. We lost three perimeter guys and it changed everything. Our whole system was compromised.”
Hamilton mentioned how the surprise departures affected the rotations, chemistry and leadership his program once hallmarked. He does feel his staff has worked to remedy these issues.
“We got three guys that I think add maturity and some different skills,” Hamilton said. “We really hope to add one more piece and before the (end of the offseason) we hope to make that move."
Florida State reached into the portal and filled some needs with experienced transfers in Primo Spears (Georgetown), Jamir Watkins (VCU) and Josh Nickelberry (La Salle). The Seminoles also signed blue-chip recruit Taylor Bowen (No. 42 in Rivals Top 150). They’ll rely on this group to replace a handful of players that transferred out of the program following a 9-23 campaign. Matthew Cleveland (Miami), Caleb Mills (Memphis), Naheem McLeod (Syracuse) and Jeremiah Bembry have departed.
Hamilton mentioned he’d like to add one more player via the portal before the start of official practice in the fall. FSU lacks a true center with McLeod’s departure, and traditionally Hamilton has had multiple 7-footers as a part of his program. Thus it would make sense for the Seminoles to pursue a true center.
Spears (6-3, 185) fills a need as a ball-handler, distributor and attacker that can create his own shot off the dribble. The guard averaged 16.0 points per game and over five assists per game as a Hoya last season, scoring 38 in a game against Xavier and 19 against eventual National Champion UConn.
“I watched a lot of film of him, he adds a dimension we’ve had in the past in terms of naturally picking up the opposing ball handler (on defense), we call it the ‘bandit,’ ” Hamilton said of Spears. “He can create off the bounce (offensively), he’s a welcomed piece.”
Nickelberry (6-4, 205) was the A-10’s Sixth Man of the Year at La Salle, averaging 10.9 PPG, while shooting over 40% from three. The grad transfer started his career at Louisville under Chris Mack and was a top 100 recruit out of high school. Meanwhile, Watkins (6-7, 201) averaged 9.5 PPG and 5.4 RPG while at VCU, contributing 34% from beyond-the-arc.
Baba getting in groove, Gainey and Fletcher progressing
Hamilton also touched on the impact Baba Miller will have on the upcoming season, noting that last year was tough on the freshman emotionally and mentally. Adjusting to life away from home the Mallorca, Spain, native then was hit with an NCAA suspension that forced him to miss the first 16 games of the year.
Hamilton felt the off-season of normalcy and really being a part of the team would aid the talented youngster in having a successful sophomore season. Miller will play with Spain’s U-19 team this summer at the 2023 World Cup in Hungary.
There’s no doubt that the losses of Jaylan Gainey and Cam’Ron Fletcher impacted the Seminoles on the court last season. Gainey, who transferred from Brown last off-season, tore his ACL in practice in October just prior to the season.
“He’s at the point now where he’s doing more aggressive skill development like light shooting. Watching him practice recently made me think, ‘Man, that’s something we were missing last year,’ ” Hamilton said, laughing.
“We’re bringing him along slowly, but he’s shooting again a little bit.”
Hamilton said Fletcher, who tore his ACL at UVA in December, has been a fast healer, noting that he only was on crutches for a little while after his operation. The junior, who averaged 10.9 PPG and 7.5 PPG before the injury, is walking again but the team is making sure to rehab him carefully.
“I’m excited about the parts that we have added but guys have to improve, and we have to develop our chemistry,” Hamilton said. “We have to go get it done.”
