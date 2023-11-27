Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media on Sunday in advance of his team's matchup with Florida State this upcoming Saturday night in the ACC Championship game. The Cardinals (9-2) are coming off a loss to in-state rival Kentucky this past weekend. Brohm spoke on a number of topics, including FSU's offense and defense. He also spoke about the differences he sees in Florida State's offense with Tate Rodemaker playing for an injured Jordan Travis. Here is what the Louisville head coach had to say on Sunday night:

Brohm's Opening Statement: "Well, without question we're excited about this great opportunity to go down to Charlotte and play in the ACC Championship game against a tremendous, undefeated Florida State team that's been just really fantastic all year long. They've got a ton of talent, they're well coached, they've been able to win every game, close games, blowouts, you name it, but they find a way to win. So, I think they just know how to dig deep and figure this thing out and because of it, they've earned the right to be an undefeated team in this conference championship and we're excited to have the opportunity to play them." "I think our guys understand that it is going to take a lot of work this week. We've got to improve on a lot of things, this past week didn't go as well for us as we would like and there's a lot of things to learn from it and that starts with me, and our coaches and we've got to get better at a few small details that hurt us this past week and make sure we make those corrections and help our players be in the best position to succeed. But I know our guys will be jacked up and excited to play in this type of environment and the level of competition and it'll be a tremendous test for us and measure exactly where we're at."

Brohm on the importance of the ACC Championship game helping build Louisville's brand: "Without question it is a huge football game for us and we're now in the national spotlight against an undefeated opponent that has a great chance at making the playoff. And for us, we've got to prove our values and we've got to go out there and make this a competitive game, give it our best shot, come ready to play, prove that we're a capable team and do it four quarters. Anything can happen if you come prepared and you play your best for four quarters and that's what we want to try and do, but we know against this type of team that the margin for error is very small and we've got to have a really great week of practice and attack this thing head on and be really sharp come game time."

Brohm on what stands out about FSU's offense: "Well, they take advantage of their personnel very well. They've got big ol' tall receivers and they know how to throw it to them, and those guys can run, they can catch, the quarterbacks going to give them a chance to make plays. You throw that in there, they've got a really solid offensive line, they got running backs that are really strong, run the ball physical, don't fumble, take care of the of it. They secure it as tight as any running backs we've seen and the way they run, so you can tell their coached to do that the right way. And then they've had two different quarterbacks come in and excel and, if I'm not mistaken, Florida State played Louisville last year and the current quarterback played in the game and brought them back to victory. So this guy's battle tested, and I just think that shows the type of talent they have, they utilize it well. They're really hot right now. They're playing confident, they know how to just find a way to win no matter if they're playing their best or not and that's a sign of great experience and really good coaching."

Brohm on what stands out about FSU's defense: "They're athletic and that's not only just on the front line, which they're tall and athletic there and they get after the quarterback, but very active at linebacker, really good in the secondary, they challenge routes, and they make you beat them, and they make you earn your points. So I just think you've got to really figure out a way to protect things up. You've got to make sure your quarterback's jersey is as clean as you can keep it. You've got to figure out ways to move the ball multiple different ways. You've got to give them a couple of looks they haven't seen before and be very efficient doing it. So I think that has to happen and at the same time our defense and special teams have to play well also. So I think all three segments really have got to step to the table and come through."

Brohm on whether Tate Rodemaker starting for an injured Jordan Travis changes the defensive game play for Louisville: "Their backup quarterback has come in and done a good job. Now, he's not quite the runner and as elusive but he's very efficient, you can tell he's played a lot of football, and you know he uses their weapons well, the tall receivers and the running back and tight ends, he does a really good job."

Brohm on whether having an experienced quarterback in Jack Plummer helps in a big game like this: "Jack Plummer is a great young man, you know he really works hard, he cares, wants to win, has played a lot of football, I think he understands his strengths, his weaknesses, we try to play to it. He can be very efficient at times and other times we've just got to be really careful making sure we take care of the ball and I think he's tried very hard to do that. You can't play a perfect game and you know we want to just get the most out of Jack as we can and help him not have to carry the whole team on his shoulders, use the running game and some other things to help him, defense, special teams so he doesn't have to make all the hard throws. But he's done a really good job to this point and I just think that, because he cares and he's trying hard, the players see it and they respect that."