CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Suffice it to say, the 2022 football season did not go according to plan for the Miami Hurricanes.

This time last year, Mario Cristobal was being posed as the savior of the Hurricanes at his first ACC Kickoff; the golden-boy alum made good, finally back in Coral Gables to lead UM back to the promised land. The Hurricanes were picked to win the ACC Coastal in Cristobal’s first season and received eight votes to win the ACC Championship.

What followed was far below those lofty expectations. After a 2-0 start, the Hurricanes lost seven of their final 10 games, finishing 5-7 and failing to make a bowl for the first time since 2007.

“We left a program in a very different state (Oregon) than a program we were taking on (Miami). We left success to go restart a rebuild. And to do so you have to really dig in hard with people that understand what that takes,” Cristobal said Tuesday as he returned to ACC Kickoff ahead of his second season. “It takes a lot of toughness. You can’t change the roster. You can’t magically make things appear or disappear. You have to go and do the best you can. And you have to deal and accept whatever that result is. And not shy away from it, sugarcoat it or make an excuse.”

There are a few choices for the true moment where the Hurricanes bottomed out last season. It may have been the 45-31 home loss to Middle Tennessee State or the 45-21 loss to Duke, which was also at home.

Many Miami fans would likely say, though, that the true low point was the Hurricanes’ 45-3 blowout loss at the hand of visiting Florida State, the most lopsided home loss in the history of the FSU-Miami rivalry.

The recent stretch of the FSU-Miami series is some pretty convincing evidence of the fact that the tables can turn quickly in rivalry series. After all, two years before FSU’s 2022 blowout of the Hurricanes, Miami beat FSU 52-10 in 2020.



