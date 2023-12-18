FSU sports information

Florida State coach Mike Norvell has been named a finalist for the Dodd Trophy, who embody the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.

The other finalists are Washington's Kalen DeBoer, Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz, Arizona's Jeff Fisch and Alabama's Nick Saban.

After leading the Seminoles to a 13-0 record and an appearance in the Capital One Orange Bowl, Norvell has also been voted this year’s ACC Coach of the Year, the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year, one of eight finalists for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year, one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award and one of 14 semifinalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award by the Maxwell Football Club.

Now in his fourth season at Florida State, Norvell led the 2023 Seminoles to the seventh undefeated regular season in program history, an ACC Championship Game win over No. 14 Louisville, a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll and a selection to the Orange Bowl to face No. 6 Georgia. Norvell became the first FSU coach to win ACC Coach of the Year since Bobby Bowden in 1997.

Norvell produced the third 13-win season in Florida State history, joining the 2013 national championship team and the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinalists. Norvell is the sixth different ACC coach to lead his team to an undefeated record in conference play since 2000.

FSU leads the ACC in scoring offense at 37.0 points per game and scoring defense at 15.9 points per game allowed.

The Dodd Trophy honors the coach of a team that enjoys a successful football season, while also stressing the importance of academic excellence and character. The winner is selected based on the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity both on and off the field.

No. 4 Florida State will play No. 6 Georgia on Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The game will air on ESPN.