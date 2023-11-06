Mike Norvell smiled at the question and is optimistic about the availability of more Florida State receivers returning to the field. But if Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson will be available for Saturday’s game against Miami remains a major question mark.

Will FSU be healthier at receiver?

“Yes,” Norvell said on Monday. “What that means, we’ll see. As we go through the week, we’ll get a great perspective on where guys are.”

FSU was without its top receivers in Saturday’s 24-7 win at Pittsburgh, yet Jordan Travis still was able to get the passing game going despite some early struggles and finished with a season-high 360 yards. To compound matters, the Seminoles didn’t have Hykeem Williams or Deuce Spann. Norvell said after the game that Kentron Poitier, who played at Pitt, had been limited in that week’s practices.

Without four receivers and with Poitier somewhat limited in snaps against the Panthers, FSU turned to Ja’Khi Douglas (six catches for a career-best 115 yards) while tight ends Jaheim Bell, Kyle Morlock and Markeston Douglas combined for half of Jordan Travis’ 22 completions.

The Seminoles’ offense looked very different, and especially early, against an aggressive, attacking Pitt defense. It’s one thing to survive without quality and quantity at receiver, and leaning on tight ends has been one valued solution. But it’s also another to face the issue against a Miami secondary that is considerably better than a year ago.

“I do see us being in a much better spot,” Norvell said. “Coming out of last night’s practice, we had a lot more participation in it, guys being able to get out there and work. We’ll see where the work goes.”