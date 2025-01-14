Mike Norvell's booster tour stops set for Orlando, Pensacola

Mike Norvell will begin his 2025 booster tour with stops in Orlando on Feb. 8 (Saturday) and Pensacola on Feb. 10 (Monday).

Norvell will meet with FSU boosters and give his thoughts on the transfers and high school signees ahead of the start of spring practice in March.

Tickets for the Orlando event

Tickets for the Pensacola event

Dates in other cities have not yet been set.

The Seminoles are coming off a 2-10 season but have overhauled the roster with the addition of 16 transfers on offense and defense.

The Osceola staff has written about the rebuild of the roster, taking a look at the offensive line, defensive line, wide receiver and tight ends.