Mike Norvell spearheading FSU's spike in DT Deuce Geralds' recruitment

Just a few months ago, Florida State was not really in the picture for the Rivals100 DT Daverin 'Deuce' Geralds. But now the Seminoles are rising in the recruitment of one of the country's top defensive tackles. After visiting for Legacy Weekend in March, Geralds found himself back on campus on Tuesday to take in another practice. How has Florida State been able to catch up in the four-star's recruitment? Mike Norvell.

"A big part of it was when Coach Norvell came to me before I had ever been on campus," Geralds said following practice on Tuesday. "He came on a helicopter to see me at school. With the way he is coming at me and approaching me, if I'm really considering them (FSU), I need to give them a fair chance like I have other schools. This is only my second time on campus so I'm trying to put them in the same position and same category as other schools." Florida State is a program that is "really spiking up" in Geralds' recruitment thanks to the personal effort shown by Norvell. That effort started with the aforementioned visit to see Geralds at Suwanne (Ga.) Collins Hill earlier this year. While it's common for recruitments to start with assistants and position coaches, the fact that Geralds' recruitment truly began with Norvell is something that has made the Seminoles unique. "That's really something that has popped out to me. Coming to me first and coming to my school without me really talking to him and their new staff at all. It took a while for them to offer me, and Coach Atkins (former offensive line coach) was the person that came to my school and offered me. After that, I didn't really hear from them until the time that Coach Norvell and Coach (Terrance) Knighton pulled up on me." Geralds dropped a top 10 list recently that included the Seminoles alongside Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia Tech, LSU, Oklahoma, Miami and Ole Miss.