Even though Florida State was down four receivers Saturday at Pittsburgh, that didn't stop multiple Seminoles on the offensive side of the ball earn conference honors for their roles in the victory.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas were named the ACC Quarterback of the Week and Wide Receiver of the Week after having impactful showings in the Seminoles' 24-7 win at Pitt.

Even though he was without Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, Travis threw for a season-high 360 yards in the victory. And Douglas, stepping into the vacancy, had a career-high 115 receiving yards in the win, blowing by the 36 yards he had all season entering Saturday.

Here are the blurbs on Travis and Douglas from the ACC

QUARTERBACK – Jordan Travis, Florida State, QB, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Travis recorded a season-high 360 passing yards despite missing two Biletnikoff Award candidates in Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson in the road win over Pitt. He finished with two touchdowns – one rushing and one passing – to extend his streak to 16 consecutive games with multiple touchdowns, the longest active streak in the country and tied for the second-longest in the ACC over the last 20 years (2020 Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence had 17; 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett also had 16). He has now thrown a touchdown in 21 straight games, FSU’s longest stretch since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston (27, 2013-14) and tied his own FSU record from 2020 with a rushing and passing touchdown in four straight games. He became the first player in FSU history and the only active player nationally to have seven rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons. Travis has led an offense that racked up 500-plus yards of total offense in back-to-back road games for the first time since 2001 at FSU.

RECEIVER – Ja’Khi Douglas, Florida State, WR, Houma, La.

In the absence of both Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, Douglas stepped up as FSU's go-to receiver with a career-high six catches for a career-high 115 yards, which included catches of 37 and 30 yards, both of which ended in touchdowns. Douglas, who missed the first four games of the season due to injury, had just two catches for 36 yards for the year before Saturday at Pitt. Overall, the offense racked up 501 yards of offense versus the Panthers, marking the second straight road game with 500-plus yards of offense.