Game 1 of the Super Regionals as FSU (45-15) plays host to UConn (35-22) on Friday in game 1 of the Super Regionals at noon (ESPN). Mike Ferrin and Gaby Sanchez will be on the call.

The forecast is sunny, likely 89 degrees at first pitch and it could climb to 95 degrees by 3 p.m. Tickets are sold out for the game.

LHP Carson Dorsey will be on the mound for FSU.

UConn has not announced a starter. LHP Garrett Coe has started 17 games. He's 9-5 with a 4.7 at 0 ERA, with 86 strikeouts and 39 walks. RHP Stephen Quigley has started 16 games. He's 6-3 with a 3.59 ERA, with 84 strikeouts and 24 walks.

FSU-UConn stat comparison

Marco Dinges was hospitalized for an extended amount of time, and the TCC star has developed into one of FSU's most productive hitters.

In my baseball notebook from Thursday, Dorsey will start and Jamie Arnold is on the mound Saturday. Also: Some two-out hitting numbers that are tough to fathom the improvement from 2023 to 2024.

Watch: Link Jarrett, James Tibbs and Jaime Ferrer preview the Supers

FSU has added a transfer RHP for the 2025 season in Evan Chrest.

