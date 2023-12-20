One of nation's top kickers, Jake Weinberg, signs with FSU
Jake Weinberg, viewed as the nation’s best place-kickers by Kohl’s Kicking, signed with Florida State on Wednesday.
Weinberg made 21 of 33 field-goal attempts in his career at Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage, including 5 of 9 this fall. He also has made all 43 of his extra-point attempts the last two seasons.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Weinberg will enroll this summer and will likely redshirt, learning in practices from rising senior Ryan Fitzgerald. It’s also plausible Weinberg could kick (or kick off) in up to four games without burning his redshirt.
Weinberg picked up an offer from FSU on Dec. 31, 2022 and didn’t waste much time, committing to FSU on Jan. 2.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Weinberg: I will defer to the kicking specialist. What I do know is Weinberg displays a strong leg on film. There is always an adjustment to kicking in high school where you need a lot to go right to even get a kick off the ground. He will get a chance to sit and watch for one season before taking over in 2025."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple