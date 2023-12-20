Jake Weinberg, viewed as the nation’s best place-kickers by Kohl’s Kicking, signed with Florida State on Wednesday.

Weinberg made 21 of 33 field-goal attempts in his career at Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage, including 5 of 9 this fall. He also has made all 43 of his extra-point attempts the last two seasons.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Weinberg will enroll this summer and will likely redshirt, learning in practices from rising senior Ryan Fitzgerald. It’s also plausible Weinberg could kick (or kick off) in up to four games without burning his redshirt.

Weinberg picked up an offer from FSU on Dec. 31, 2022 and didn’t waste much time, committing to FSU on Jan. 2.