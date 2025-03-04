Osceola Video: Highlights of what FSU's BOT members said on ACC settlement

FSU's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve a settlement with the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday afternoon that will bring its lawsuit to an end and keep the Seminoles in the conference under a revised media-rights distribution deal.

Watch highlights of what president Dr. Richard McCullough, BOT chair Peter Collins, athletics director Michael Alford and others said about the FSU-ACC settlement and their reaction to the 15-month legal battle.

FSU's BOT approves ACC settlement, revised media-rights distribution deal