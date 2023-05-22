Florida State coach Lonni Alameda, pitcher Kathryn Sandercock and shortstop Josie Muffley discuss the Seminoles' 1-0 win over South Carolina to win the Tallahassee Regional.

Some select quotes below from Alameda:

Opening statement

"First of all, thanks to the NCAA and the representatives, and everyone was a part of running this tournament. Days like today are tough with weather, and nobody's happy to be paused. I just appreciate the running of the tournament and to South Carolina. It was a pretty awesome story, they had the season and awesome run the head towards the end. That was a tough game. We knew it was going to be a tough game, and for our kids to stay in it. I'm super proud. Obviously, Kat (Sandercock), how amazing she is over the months, but how locked in the defenses for her. And that showed up today. It was a little emotional for me and it is stressful when Kat is stressed and we were both stressed. That was comforting to know, but it was awesome, and we are really excited to host Georgia.”

On how much fun it is to watch this team and Kathryn Sandercock pitch:

“It's fun and stressful at the same time. Kat knows, everything's going on she's super smart as a picture and I think that's her edge even though we've got the rise and drop and change. She's got a skill set and she's put a lot of time in the weight room and strength training. You go every year, ‘How can I be better? How can you better?’ Kat’s checks the boxes to make sure that she's a bit better. Her smarts have always been there in her competitive nature. To allow that to happen for her, who knows what she's trying to do, it's even like another level of fun, you know. Then the eye contact with the infield, right when the pitch is called, there's like this, this nonverbal communication going on with Josie (Muffley) and Devyn (Flaherty), and where to be. One step makes a difference for them. They've been together for a long time, so they understand that.”

Kathryn Sandercock, Pitcher

On rain delay and resuming play:

“I stayed in the bullpen for a little while. I was really focusing on what I was eating and how I was hydrating and just trying to keep my body going. It's been a long weekend. It's been a long season, and I was just kind of hanging out in there doing some yoga, but just trying to, stay calm, basically. Then I went into the locker room for a few minutes. Then once I got in there, they said, they're pulling the tarp off. We headed back out onto the field. I was just trying to stay calm and collected. I stayed in the bullpen for most of the game because I didn't want my emotions to get too high in the dugout.”

On realizing she had a perfect game:

“I knew the whole game. I always do. I know when it is going on. I know as soon as something happens, I'm like, oh, there goes, but I held on to it today.” On the magnitude of the game: “I think Josie would agree with this. Being a fifth-year senior is kind of freeing, in a sense of knowing that you want to leave everything out on the field. I wouldn't want to go out any other way. I think we knew how much we had to lose, and I wasn't going to give an inch. I just wanted to go out there. I wanted to be me. I wanted to be confident. If this was the last day I was going to get to put the jersey on, I wasn't going to go out, nervous or internal. I think that that was almost kind of freeing how pressure-filled the moment was, because it kind of allowed me to just step back and just keep it pretty simple, just go out there and compete in the lead up to the game.”

On the defense:

“I think, honestly, our defense is so good. They make spectacular plays look easy. Josie going to her knees and getting someone out like that also hypes me up. Just all of, honestly, all the plays we just, we're so good, we make it look easy. I love the defense. Obviously, I think that that was the most locked-in infield has ever been. It was just every single pitch, eyeing each other up. We were all in it together. Just, I got you, you got me. It was a really, that was, I mean, it was just a really awesome feel out there.”

Josie Muffley, Shortstop

On her mindset during the game:

“We do a pretty good job, blocking that out, just staying neutral mindset. We know that it's good going to be a one pitch mentality, so we're going to take every pitch and work as hard as we can for pitchers behind them. I know there going to work and I didn't really know it was a perfect game until the last out. I was like, holy Kat, we got a perfect game going. We all know we don't say a perfect game until it happened. We don't speak the word. You don't speak it into existence.”

On playing behind Kathryn Sandercock:

“It's awesome. It is so much fun because, you know, you're going to get ground ball, if not more, in this single game. It's fun just to be in those right spots for her because we know her tendencies. It’s kind of fun working with Devyn (Flaherty) over there as well because we're kind of moving puzzle pieces around, and it's cool when it all comes together.”