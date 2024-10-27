Advertisement
in other news
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss at Miami
Mike Norvell on struggles in the passing game, not enough stops on third and fourth downs, playing two QBs.
• Curt Weiler
Takeaways from FSU baseball's exhibition games against Alabama
FSU splits a pair of seven-inning games vs. Alabama on Saturday.
• Nick Carlisle
FSU will be without Kam Davis, Darius Washington for Miami game
FSU updates the availability of some key players before Saturday's game at Miami.
• Bob Ferrante
Updates: FSU vs. Alabama baseball exhibition
Jamie Arnold is on the mound for the Seminoles in Saturday’s exhibition.
• Nick Carlisle
Live Updates: FSU looks to pull the upset in rivalry clash vs. No. 6 Miami
Can FSU hang in the game and maybe even pull off the upset as a sizable underdog at No. 6 Miami Saturday night?
• Curt Weiler
PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's loss at Miami
