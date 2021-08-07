Photo Gallery: Florida State begins football practice - Morning session
Florida State officially kicked off 2021 preseason football practice on Saturday morning. Here's a look at the action with several photos of players and coaches in action including quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis, OL transfer Dillan Gibbons, tight end Cam McDonald and many more.
