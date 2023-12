Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward and a group of Florida State commitments began their visits on campus on Friday morning. Among them are defensive end prospect Amaree Williams, who has reclassified from 2025 to 2024.

Five-star safety commitment KJ Bolden is not pictured but he has begun his visit.

Below are some photos. We also have a tracker of movements in the transfer portal. Of note, Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard has committed to South Carolina. Kennard visited FSU last weekend.