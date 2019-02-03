Less than a month after announcing that he was returning for his senior season, quarterback Deondre Francois has been dismissed from the football team.

Statement from head coach Willie Taggart:

Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program. As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program.

On Saturday evening, a 24-second video surfaced on Instagram containing audio of Francois allegedly threatening to assault his former girlfriend. From the audio, it sounds like he might have also hit her in the face during the exchange. In response to the release of this video, head coach Willie Taggart decided that the 21-year old quarterback would no longer be a part of the team.